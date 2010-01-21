Toledo workers don't like proposed income tax hike

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - To help balance Toledo's troubled city budget, Mayor Mike Bell is proposing raising the city's income tax a quarter of a percent.

Everyone working within the city would be affected. If you don't live in Toledo, you don't get a say, as the issue would be decided by voters.

Toledoan Raquel Copeland is not happy. "Taxes are always being raised. I'm not sure if that's something we need to address right now. I think a lot of us have suffered with the cost of taxes."

Mark Fitzpatrick lives outside Toledo. "It's really out of our control," he said. "If it gets passed, you're kind of stuck with it!"

Jim VanDeilen also works in the city but doesn't live here. "Who wants to pay more taxes? These are tough times, but if the people want the same services, they're going to have to pay, bottom line."

Toledo is $44 million in the red. Toledo Public Schools is $33 million behind.

"Having both the city and school falling at the same time, and they want us to pick up the tab?" asks Toledo Kevin Minor. "It's not our mistake all around."

The school district and the City of Toledo are still weighing their options. They have to decide by February if they want to ask voters for help this May.

