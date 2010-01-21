Officer found justified in shooting mentally challenged woman

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police Chief Mike Navarre says an officer who shot and killed Linda Hicks, a mentally challenged woman, last month was justified in her actions.

Officer Diane Chandler was one of two officers who responded to the group home owner's call Dec. 14. According to the caller, the 62-year-old Hicks wasn't taking her medication and was threatening others with scissors.

Police say Hicks walked toward officers with scissors raised and made threats.

Chandler shot her in the head twice after a taser used by Officer Rebecca Kenney malfunctioned.

A firearms review board held a hearing on the case Thursday.

