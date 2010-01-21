Toledo woman describes her battle with bipolar disorder

Here's the information about the benefit for Harbor and Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo woman is tackling the stigma of bipolar disorder from the inside out. The often misunderstood condition affects nearly six million American adults each year.

Vicki Hill remembers a deep depression when she talks about the first 50 years of her life. "I don't ever want to go to that dark place again."

She's trying to understand what caused her intense mood swings, inability to remain stable enough to hold onto her job, family and friends.

Hill describes the depression as being in a deep, black space. "Suspended is the way I felt. There were no sides, no top or bottom and I couldn't move."

She wasn't able to move forward until she was diagnosed and treated for bipolar disorder.

Now she continues to fight the stigma -- like the reaction she got when she told someone when she went to get a manicure.

When she told the man doing her nails she had bipolar disorder, he pulled his hands back and gave her a look. Hill told him it was ok, she wouldn't hurt him.

Now Hill works hard to dispel the myth portraying a picture of hope through medical and psychological treatments.

"I'm able to help other people because there was somebody there to help me," said Hill. "And I want the same thing to be available to other people."

