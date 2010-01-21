Community remembers Sylvania Northview student

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The death of student Morgan Duris is affecting the city of Sylvania after she was hit by a 66-year-old woman while crossing Erie St. to board a school bus Thursday morning.

The school district says it will be a while before that bus driver can bear to get behind the wheel again after witnessing the tragedy.

At Sylvania Northview, where Morgan was a freshman, grief counselors were called in.

"We have counselors from across the district in an area of the school where they (students) can share their grief or just cry," Superintendent Brad Rieger said.

Jacob Oberlee met Morgan back in elementary school building a friendship in orchestra practice. Early on, he knew she had a special gift.

"I was in orchestra 6th grade with her, and I dropped out of that. But she was still in it," Oberlee said. "Everyone just enjoyed being around her. She was very talkative and outgoing. She was just nice to everyone."

The accident made concentrating on exams a difficult and tearful task for students. "It was just hard, because she was on all of our minds," said Oberlee.

He believes Morgan's in a better place. "I just know that she's a great person, and that she'll be happy where she is."

As friends grieve, Supt. Rieger's thoughts and prayers also go out to her family. "Parents aren't built to say goodbye to their children, and they're obviously in mourning."

