BGSU student heads to Haiti

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Since tragedy stuck in Haiti, folks have been volunteering, donating and supporting relief efforts to aid the struggling country. Now a BGSU student is heading off to lend a hand to the quake victims.

BGSU Senior Angie Burdge says she's glad students are taking initiative and care about what's going on in Haiti.

A booth that's part of a collaboration between many student groups around campus sits each day at the BGSU student union.

Julia McKee of Active Christians Today says when the group heard about the earthquakes, she knew they wanted to do something to help. The faith based group that has organized other campus groups in their efforts to help collect money, goods and students' time.

"We're not necessarily saying you have to give to us, if you do that's great, but we just want everyone to get involved and the easier we make it, the better," said McKee.

Several members of the group are really stepping up. Todd Schlereth found out he could go help in the devastated country when a flight became available Thursday.

"The hospitals are full. People can't even get into the hospitals, they're in the streets. Their facilities are starting to fall apart," said Schlereth.

He says he's been to Haiti two times before with Active Christians Today, but knows this time will be very different.

However, he says he's not worried. "I haven't had time to be concerned. It all just materialized."

Schlereth says he will provide News 11 and WTOL.com with updates on his trip.



