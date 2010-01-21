Witness to west Toledo rape returned to scene

Police say a 15-year-old suspect confessed that he was walking home from Start High School and decided to rape a woman he saw walking on the sidewalk.

In the news this week is the disturbing story of a woman being raped in broad daylight in west Toledo, and not one person stopped to help her. This should bother all of us.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A witness to the rape of a west Toledo woman in broad daylight Tuesday gave information to the police that they say led to the teenaged suspect's arrest.

The witness did not want to be interviewed on camera, but he did agree to talk by phone.

While driving home Tuesday afternoon, the man describes, "I had seen her bent over, and he was behind her like he was about to do something to her," said the witness.

He went on to say that he thought the sex act was consensual until the perpetrator looked up. "The person that I was with beeped the horn at him. He looked up at us. He didn't have no emotion in his face. He didn't have no scared look in his eyes. It was, like, blank."

As the vehicle with the witness passed, he says the suspect, "looked right back down and continued what he was doing."

The witness said, by the time they reached the store, he realized that what he saw wasn't right. The witness says he took his friend's car and drove back to the scene.

It was three minutes later when he arrived. The suspect had fled and police were talking to the 26-year-old victim.

The witness said, "If I had any indication that she was being raped, I would have stopped that car, and I would have gotten out of that car."

Twelve hours after the assault, police arrested a 15-year-old suspect, who they say made a full confession. The witness to the crime believes the teen should receive a harsh sentence. "When I looked at him in his eyes, that was a soulless individual. I don't think he needs to be out on the streets of Toledo anytime soon."

