ISOH/Impact still needs supplies for quake victims

ISOH Impact: How you can help folks in Japan

ISOH Impact: How you can help folks in Japan

By Dick Berry - email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) - ISOH/Impact continues its relief efforts to provide aid to Haitian earthquake victims. Folks are still showing up at their headquarters in Waterville to donate and volunteer their time.

Bruce Wharram dropped off rice and water Thursday he'd collected at the Christ Presbyterian Church in west Toledo. His daughter-in-law is Haitian and Wharram has been there a dozen times on missions.

The Haitian disaster is also bringing together strangers. Judy Perkins and Bruce Kline helped pack up another pallet for shipment Thursday. They've been volunteering a lot since they heard about the earthquake.

"I'm an ex-mover. I know how to do this work," says Klein. Since he's semi-retired, he says it gives him something to do.

So far, 200 pallets are ready for shipment to Haiti, but they still desperately need rice and beans. They also need medical supplies like dressing, IVs, orthopedic equipment and hand sanitizers.

"Many items are outdated, but they're useful and the situation in Haiti. Outdated doesn't mean anything," said Nurse Michelle Dobson.

ISOH/Impact's Bob Lalonde says they have already sent off a truck this week and will be sending two more trucks out by the end of the week.

ISOH/Impact says they've probably collected more donations during the first week of the Haitian earthquake than during the same period for Hurricane Katrina.

Lalonde says the increase is because of more convenient drop-off locations and additional communication from social networking sites like Facebook.



Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.