Cadmium may replace lead as worrisome toxin in toys

(WTOL) - With tighter restrictions on lead in consumer products, toy manufacturers are turning to cadmium is as an alternative. The Centers for Disease Control, however, say cadmium is the seventh most-hazardous substance in the environment and is comparable to lead in its toxicity.

A type of toy that tests high for cadmium is children's jewelry.

One suggestion for parents to keep children safe is to push lawmakers to take a holistic look at manufacture regulations rather than the current case-by-case basis. As long as regulation is done this way, manufacturers interested in cheap products will keep switching to another unregulated material if there is a crackdown on the current one.

A second suggestion for parents to keep children safe is look up toys on testing websites such as healthystuff.org that researches toxic chemicals in everyday products.

