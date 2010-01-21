Clev. woman sentenced for crushing man by sitting on him

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

CLEVELAND, OH (WTOL) - Mia Landingham was sentenced to probation and community service after pleading guilty to sitting on her 120-pound boyfriend while they were fighting, and crushing him to death.

Landingham, who weighs about 300 pounds, was sentenced to three years probation and 100 hours of community service.

