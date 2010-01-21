Grater Plater: Does it Work?

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.More >>
An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.More >>
A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.More >>
A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.More >>
Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.More >>
Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.More >>
Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.More >>
