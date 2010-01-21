Grater Plater: Does it Work?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(WTOL) - Grater Plater promises to allow folks grate and serve all in one plate, but Does it Work? Connie Flood is this week's helpful volunteer.

"One of the things is when you're holding the grater, and I slipped, cut a finger and put a Band-Aid on," said Connie.

Flood says it's not hard to grate cheese, but if you get going too fast, accidents can happen.

Makers of the Grater Plater are capitalizing on that and marketing this product which promises it won't cut fingers. Plus, it allows folks to grate and serve all in the same dish.

"That's not bad," Connie said while first using the Grater Plater.

She has no problem grating the Parmesan cheese right on the Grater Plater. Next, she uses the included brush to sweep it off into a separate serving dish and says "it's working pretty well."

Next, we try the Grater Plater on an orange. This would be handy for zesting, but Connie says it "didn't work for the orange."

In fact, when we look closely you can see some beads of juice are popping up, so it's almost working. No matter how hard we tried, we still couldn't grate the orange. You can even hear how hard we're pressing. Still, Connie thinks this would come in handy, and is willing to "brush off" the fact that it did not work on the orange..

"I would use it on chocolate, cheese, nuts," said Connie. "I'd give it a B plus."

We're pretty sure you won't cut your finger on this style of grater. The $10 Grater Plater grinds a solid B+ on this Does it Work test. The Grater Plater we used was purchased at Walgreens.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved