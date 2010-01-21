Mayor presents possible budget cuts to city council

Complete list of budget cuts under consideration by the mayor

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The mayor's office presented a framework of ideas to city council Thursday that would make progress to balance Toledo's budget deficit. The ideas are for discussion and consideration by council and have not been enacted.

The first idea suggested by the mayor is for voters to approve a transfer of $3.75 million in May from the capital improvement fund to the general fund.

A second idea suggested by the mayor is to ask voters to approve a 0.25 percent increase in the city's income tax. This would be on the May ballot and would increase income tax to 2.5 percent.

Other ideas for consideration by council include:

Cutting the pay of general fund employees by 10 percent.

Ending the practice of picking up the employee portion of pension payments.

Changing healthcare coverage to have city employees pay 20 percent of all healthcare premiums. (Employees would 20 percent of the bill instead of a co-pay.)

View a PDF of the complete list of budget cuts under consideration by the mayor including an estimate of how much money will be saved.

