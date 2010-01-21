WTOL Editorial: I'm shocked and saddened no one stopped

Police say a 15-year-old suspect confessed that he was walking home from Start High School and decided to rape a woman he saw walking on the sidewalk.

By Bob Chirdon

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - In the news this week is the disturbing story of a woman being raped in broad daylight, and not one person stopped to help her.

Some people who drove by called 911. But no one tried to pull the suspected rapist off of the woman. What is going on out there?

When did we become so gutless? There is a time in every society for people to stand up for what is right and fight for it. Our very civilization depends on most of us doing the right thing most of the time.

Helping this unfortunate woman was the right thing to do. The fact that nobody did should bother all of us.

