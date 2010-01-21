Friendship Circle needs your help to win $1 million

Vote for Friendship Circle and it could win a million dollars!

SYLVANIA , OH (WTOL) - A charity with local ties has a chance to win $1 million, and you can help.

Friendship Circle matches up high school kids with special needs children and creates friendships. The local Toledo branch is asking you log onto the Friendship Circle web site, go to the Facebook voting page and vote for the organization.

It's competing against 100 other charities during a special promotion from Chase Vank with the winner getting $1 million.

Organizers say kids and the volunteers get so much out of the program.

The group is in fifth place right now in the competition.

You only have until Friday to put them on top.

