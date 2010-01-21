Sandusky County man charged in assault of 2 girls

(WTOL) - A Sandusky County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two girls.

Forty-two-year-old John Goble has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday. Detectives say the assaults have been going on for the last two years.

He's being held on a $300,000 bond.

Goble's nephew is 22-year-old KC Goble, who was recently charged in connection with the death of his infant son, Preston Goble.

