City may settle 2 improper termination lawsuits

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo may soon be settling two improper termination lawsuits made against former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner.

The administration feels settlement is in the city's best interest, even though they have denied liability.

Perlean Griffin and Dwayne Morehead filed a lawsuit in 2008 against the city and the former mayor, claiming unlawful discrimination and improper termination.

The mayor's office says legislation being forwarded to council calls for Perlean Griffin, the former Affirmative Action Director, to be paid $150,000. The proposed settlement for Dwayne Morehead, who worked for the City Youth Commission, is $300,000.

This is in accord with a settlement agreement in Federal District Court. The settlement money would come out of the risk management fund and not the general operating fund. However, it still requires council approval.

The proposed settlements will be placed on council's agenda Tuesday, for possible approval on Feb 2.

If the settlements are approved, all claims filed by Griffin and Morehead will be dismissed.

From a City of Toledo media release:

