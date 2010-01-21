FACING OFF IN COURT--Mom confronts man who killed her son

Scott Schoch, 28, pleaded no contest Tuesday to murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Colin Fisher in Springfield Township in the summer of 2009.

Schoch sentenced to 15 years for death of Springfield Twp. man

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The mother of a murder victim made an emotional statement in court Wednesday as her son's killer was sentenced.

Scott Schoch killed Colin Fisher last summer in Springfield Township. Prosecutors say Schoch, Fisher and James Ellis met in a bar.

The trio left in a car where Shoch and Fisher began fighting, reportedly over money. Fisher escaped from the vehicle but was shot and killed by Schoch.

Colin's mom, Jeanine, remembers getting the call from the hospital that her son had been shot.

