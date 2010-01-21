GOOD NEWS-Dog stolen from east Toledo store returned

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

Good news -- a worker at the store found the dog nearby Thursday morning. He called the owner and returned her.

The owner says there are no plans to press charges. The dog was not harmed.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – An east Toledo store owner and his family are upset after they say a man took off with their dog Wednesday.

Toledo Food Markets Director Robert Dabish says his mother came in with her Yorkie dog, put him in the office area and went shopping as she does that about once a week.

Dabish says somehow the dog got loose and was walking the store, when he says a man scooped up the purebred Yorkie in aisle 13.

Surveillance video shows the man leaving just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and heading toward the parking lot.

"He had a cart of groceries...as he was proceeding to the front; he ditched the groceries and took off with the dog," said Dabish.

Dabish describes the thief as a white man in his thirties, about 5'10" and around 200 pounds with a trimmed beard. He was wearing an Ohio State football jacket with championship patches and a red Ohio State hat.

Dabish says the family called police and filed a theft report, but says if the dog is returned he won't press charges. However, if the dog isn't returned, he's going to press charges and make every effort to find this person that took his mother's dog.

Dabish says the man can leave the dog at the Players Club Cafe located next door to the store which is open 24 hours a day.

"It could have been a total misunderstanding. He could have actually thought it was a stray. But he should have checked in with the front office first to see if somebody would have lost the dog."

Dabish says the dog hasn't shown up at the dog pound, so he hopes someone will recognize the man and call police. He's also hopeful the man may simply return the dog.

