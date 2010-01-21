Bedford church team heading out to help Haitians

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) - Many of the sick and dying in Haiti will soon get help from a church in southeast Michigan.

The team is not taking just the clothes they'll be wearing; they're packing up everything else they'll need to save lives in the earthquake zone.

The church supports the Mission of Hope in a town north of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, and the 10 people who are going on the trip know what it takes to get ready. And it's a good thing, because they're taking enough medical supplies to care for up to 2,000 sick and injured Haitians.

Michele Barnes is a nurse with Mercy Health Partners, and she expects to treat broken bones and infections.

"If I can help just one person, it's going to be worth every single thing I've done to get there. It's just a fantastic feeling," Barnes said.

The volunteers will span out from the mission and head into Port-au-Prince to help save lives in the streets.

"We have a lot of donated items, donated sutures so we could actually assist them should we have to do some major surgeries and some amputations," said Dr. Jeff Chapman., St. Mary Hospital in Livonia.

They say they're concerned about the aftershocks and political violence going on there but that they're putting their trust in God to protect them.

