Indians' Bob Feller, 3 others named Great Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller is part of the 2010 class of Great Ohioans who will be added to an exhibit at the state Capitol.

Feller retired from the Cleveland Indians in 1956 with 266 wins.

The other honorees announced Wednesday include former James Cox, a newspaper owner and former Ohio governor; Bill Willis, a Hall of Fame guard with the NFL's Cleveland Browns and Ohio State's first black football All-American; and Florence Ellinwood Allen, the first woman elected to the Ohio Supreme Court.

The four honorees will join 16 others in a permanent exhibit at the Ohio Statehouse Museum in Columbus. Since 2003, the Great Ohioan awards have gone annually to people who played a significant role in Ohio, U.S. and world history.

