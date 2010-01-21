Infant stops breathing on United Airlines flight

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Sheriff's officials say a 2-month-old boy has died after he stopped breathing on a United Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County sheriff's Sgt. Philip Wentzel said Thursday the infant was with his parents on a flight from Detroit to Denver Wednesday about 4 p.m. when he stopped breathing. A passenger on the plane began CPR, which paramedics resumed once the aircraft landed in Milwaukee, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Wentzel says the family is from South Dakota. He says there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is expected to be done Thursday in Milwaukee.

United Airlines spokesman Charles Hobart confirmed a flight operated by SkyWest was diverted to Milwaukee because of an ill traveler and later continued to its destination in Denver.

Hobart says 64 passengers were on board.

