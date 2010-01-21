Sylvania Northview freshman hit and killed by SUV

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - A Sylvania Northview freshman was crossing the street to get on the bus this morning when she was hit and killed by a woman driving an SUV.

Morgan Duris, 15, was taken to Flower Hospital, where she was declared deceased.

Witnesses say the bus was stopped and facing east with its flashing lights on. The SUV, driven by Cynthia Anderson, 66, was heading west on Erie St. and did not stop as the girl crossed the street from her driveway, police say.

The accident happened on Erie at Apple Meadow just before 7 a.m.

Morgan was a member of the International Youth Orchestra. Her classmates say she will be greatly missed.

Police say there is no evidence the driver of the SUV was using a cell phone while driving. There is also no evidence of alcohol use. No citations have been issued.

Anderson was taken to the Sylvania Police Station. The other students on the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school. The driver of the bus was transported to a hospital; though he was not hurt, he was badly shaken by the experience.

Northview High School is providing grief counseling for students, staff and parents. They are encouraged to stop by the Northview's Guidance Office or call 419-824-8715. Counselors and psychologists will be available to assist folks on Thursday and Friday.

A statement from the Sylvania Northview principal:

It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Morgan Duris, a freshman at Northview High School, was struck and killed by a car this morning as she attempted to get to her bus. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duris family and Morgan's classmates, teachers, and friends.

Brad Rieger

Superintendent, Sylvania Schools

