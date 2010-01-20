Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

(WTOL) - Lucas Co. Sheriff's Deputies need your help getting a sex offender off the streets.

David Slover, 35, had sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 27.

He was convicted of corruption of a minor in 2000 and served 12 months in prison.

Slover must register as a sex offender twice a year, but has failed to do so in Lucas Co.

In attempts to contact him, Slover informed deputies he's joined the carnival in California, and that he's also been staying on Chase St. in Toledo.

Slover stands 5'9" and weighs 210 pounds.

If you've seen him, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

