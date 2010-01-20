Our Lady of Lourdes school closing this summer

"By combining forces, by collaborating into a single new entity, we're going to realize economies of scale, which will allow us to enhance our offerings," said Chuck Weber.

(WTOL) - Our Lady of Lourdes parents will be taking their kids to Little Flower School next school year because Lourdes is closing its doors for good this summer.

The parishes are not revealing how much money the collaboration will save. Chair of the pastoral council for Our Lady of Lourdes, Chuck Weber, expressed that both parishes are excited about the collaboration because it will mean more opportunity for the children. "By combining forces, by collaborating into a single new entity, we're going to realize economies of scale, which will allow us to enhance our offerings," he said.

Specifically, that means more sports, a new preschool program for Lourdes families and better technology.

While much of the message about the collaboration was positive, Weber did say some teacher jobs could be cut.

The Diocese did not want parents, students or teachers interviewed about the collaboration. Officials said they would keep parents informed as they figure out tuition changes.

