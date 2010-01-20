Stimulus plan wreaking havoc on 2009 taxes

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Many Americans will see less money in their income tax returns for 2009 because of the bump in pay given by the stimulus plan. However, many will also qualify for a big tax credit that was also part of the stimulus plan.

Most working Americans received an additional $15 or so per paycheck throughout the year as part of the stimulus plan. Bowling Green CPA and tax expert Ann Stott says that part of the stimulus program gave more money during the year and less back as a refund.

"President Obama wanted you to have some extra spending money in your pocket this year, so he lowered the withholdings," she said. In turn, the program also reduces the amount that could be seen in 2009 tax refunds.

However, another credit called the "Making Work Pay" credit gives back some money at tax time as another part of the stimulus plan. "It's a credit that the government is giving back to the tax payers to cushion the impact of the reduction of taxes withheld," said Stott.

Single filers making less than $95,000 can receive up to $400. Married and joint-filers making up to $190,000 could receive up to $800.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.