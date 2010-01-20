Buckeye customers to receive credit after outage

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A server failure may be to blame for the outage Tuesday evening that affected many residential Buckeye Express and BTel customers.

In a news release, Buckeye CableSystem officials stated they continue to investigate the cause of the interruption and that the company plans to give a credit to all residential Buckeye Express and BTel customers.

A credit of $2.50 and a free Video-on-Demand coupon worth $3.99 will be issued on the next statement for each internet and telephone customer.

"We are a local company serving our neighbors," said Buckeye President and General Manager W.H. "Chip" Carstensen. "We want to be known for our excellent customer service, and we take that task seriously."

The telephone and internet traffic began dropping about 4 p.m., and the first services began to be restored about 5:45 p.m., according to Buckeye CableSystem.

