Mother of pit-bull-attack victim speaks against adoption of pups

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Some Lucas County residents are angry that the Lucas County commissioners changed a portion of the vicious dog policy Tuesday to allow pit bull puppies 3 months or younger to be transferred out for adoption.

Toledo mom Sarah Hiley, who's daughter was bitten by a pit bull, says she feels the change puts the public safety at risk. "I think those animals are one of those animals that just aren't appropriate to be around little children," she said.

Samantha Hiley is 4 years old and scarred from a pit bull dog bite in May of 2007. Her mother Sarah describes the attack. "The dog broke away from the man that was holding it -- full-grown, adult male. He broke away from him, jumped the fence, ran in between me and my husband, jumped in the stroller and bit our daughter."

Commissioner Ben Konop says pit bulls are unfairly stereotyped. He says there's no proof that they're more dangerous than other breeds and adds that the new policy will lead to fewer dogs being killed at the pound. "I think it's cruel and inhumane to kill those dogs who are not inherently vicious when there are families in this community, hundreds of families who will gladly adopt these animals and raise them in an appropriate manner."

