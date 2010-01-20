Small Smiles settles Medicaid fraud suit for $24 million

Posted by Lindsay Edwards

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL)- Small Smiles dental clinic in south Toledo is listed in a national Medicaid fraud lawsuit. The parent company Chrys Forba Holdings, which manages "Small Smiles" dental clinics in 23 states, settled the suit for $24 million.

However, the Attorney General's office can't say whether the south Toledo clinic was committing fraud.

According to the lawsuit, the clinics are being accused of performing unnecessary procedures on children to bill Medicaid. The company must now pay $24 million to the federal government. Ohio will retain more than $2 million of that settlement amount.

Chrys Forba Holdings issued a statement saying "This comprehensive resolution allows us to build on the improvements implemented since the company was acquired in September 2006."

If you suspect your child has been affected by this, call the "Call 11 for Action Hotline" at 419-248-1128 or email Mika at mhighsmith@wtol.com.

Anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud can contact Attorney General Cordray's office at 1-800-282-0515.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.