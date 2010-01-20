Families of Bluffton bus crash victims helping in lawsuit

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

BLUFFTON, OH (WTOL) - The families of four Bluffton baseball players killed in bus crash in Atlanta are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in on a lawsuit regarding the bus driver.

The families and some crash survivors want the charter bus company and the driver of the bus to be covered under the insurance policy of Bluffton University.

Two courts already have ruled that the bus company was responsible for the driver.

