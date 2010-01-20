Schoch sentenced to 15 years for death of Springfield Twp. man

Colin's mom, Jeanine, remembers getting the call from the hospital that her son had been shot.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Scott Schoch, 28, pleaded no contest Tuesday to murder charges in the death of 23-year-old Colin Fisher in Springfield Township in the summer of 2009.

Schoch was found guilty as part of the plea deal and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Schoch, Fisher and a third man -- James Ellis -- met in a bar. They say the three left in a car where Schoch and Fisher began fighting over money. Fisher escaped from the vehicle but was shot and killed by Schoch.

At the sentencing, Fisher's mom, Jeanine, described what it was like going to the hospital to identify her son's body. "My knees went weak. My baby lay there dead. I hugged him and cried like I've never cried before. I rubbed his head and sang him his favorite song 'You are my Sunshine."

Schoch also spoke at the sentencing. "If I could erase the hurt and dry the tears of the victims in this case, I would," he said. "Unfortunately, I cannot. The only thing I can do is apologize to everyone affected by this tragedy."

A case against Ellis is pending. He faces charges of obstruction of justice and carrying a concealed weapon.

