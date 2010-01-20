Tell us your love story -- and we'll share it on our Valentine's Day page

Do you have a love story you'd like to share? We're collecting love stories -- and we'd like to hear yours! Why? Because that's what we do when Valentine's Day is around the corner.

Here's the story. We met online two years ago. We talked alot, but Brandon told me that he wasen't intrested in me, probley because of my age. I had alot of problems with relationships ever since that day he told me he diden't feel the same for me as I did for him. So I had my fair share of heartbreaks, trying to find actual true love.

I could go on and on about that, but you probbley wouldne't be intrested in hearing that. After I broke up with a boy that had his own house, he hacked into my facebook, delating everything on there. I was very upset, but God sent me my true love that night. So, while I was mad and upset, I made a new facebook, in hopes that I could get all my friends and pictures back that he had delated.

Well, after making a new one, I was sending out alot of friend requests to former classmates, I got someone wanting to be MY friend. I was confused. So I went to go check it out. It said 'Brandon.' At first I wasen't sure who it was, so I asked him, he told me, and sure seemed to remember me. So we started talking on Yahoo messanger, and everything came back to me like deja-vu. We had met way back online. Within a few days, we were sending vertual hugs to each other. Then I asked him for his myspace, and I read his screen name, "Brandon [[Currently Single]]" That totally called me. We then started dating about a week later, not sure of what we were getitng ourselves into, with us being 800+ miles away. But we wanted to try. I was very scared to do this, but I knew in my heart, God was telling me to do this. We dated for a few months, and we decided we wanted to meet. Well, I was confused about life, so I took a break with Brandon (we innitonally broke up, but we just say we took a break) I got with another guy, seeing if Brandon was my one and only. Well, to make a long story short, Brandon was my one and only. About a week later we got back together. We had missed eachother deeply, and we had to meet...and soon. This was around the end of January. Brandon decided that he was going to come up for Valentines day. So, he bought a Greyhound bus ticket, in hopes for the best. He left Febuary the twelfth at about six thirty PM. He was on his way, and very nervous. He had a long trip. He had to sleep in the Chicago Greyhound bus station for twelve hours before the next bus for Minnesota got there. Well, the bus was running late, as usual. Well, he was going to get to Minnesota on time, but the bus for my town wasen't going to leave untill that evening. This was on Valentines day. So I decided to pull an all nighter with my friend Wayne. The next morning about three in the morning, we left for the cities. We got there around five, and waited for Brandon to arrive. Well, I was nervous as all get out, so I tryed to fall asleep on my friends lap. Well, my friend was texting Brandon from my phone, and getting updates, well, he was almost there, so I pretended to sleep, because I was so nervous. His bus was there, and Brandon knew who I was right away. He came up to me and said "beep" (an old joke we have together) and I was like woah, you're here...and we proceded to walk to my car. We got there, and I was so tired, I let Brandon drive back to my home town. We got there, went to our cheap motel room, and crashed for a few hours, but we both wern't really that tired after that. But the story leads to look at where we are now. We are defeating the odds. We're in actual love, and if you ask anyone of our friends and or family, they'll say the same, that they can notice the love between us.

Tanya Cerbus, Fremont, OH

From an email:

I first met my fiance at a Bowling Alley, I was there with some of my girlfriends for a surprise Birthday Party. So there were hand fulls of friends who knew friends of friends. We had about 6 lanes going and I was put on the lane with my fiance Matt, and some other guys i didnt know. Matt came up to me and said "You sure are the main attraction here tonight" and I asked him to leave me alone. He a continued to try and talk to me through the night, and I just kept ignorning him, although i found him extremley cute, I thought he was entirley fake, and playerish. I thought to myself "main attraction, who says that? What a player"

There was also this other guy who was talking to me as well, his name was Eric who seemed pretty nice..nice fake...My best friend Ann happened to know the group of guys that these two men where with, and happend to know the story on both....Well as the night came to an end and everyone was leaving, there was a lot of commotion, and Matt and Eric were both standing directly next to eachother. Both were asking me to a movie and dinner. So I asked my best friend "ok these both guys have been talking to me all night, and both want to take me out to a movie, which one is a good guy"...she point to them and said THAT ONE is a partier, cheater, and a drinker..and pointed to what i thought she meant Matt, She said ThAT ONE is sincere and sweet, and pointed to what I thought was Eric, i said are you sure she said YES...i said ok..thought so that other guy Matt seemed like a player....so i end up agreeing to go on this date with Eric for the next day which would have been a Saturday. The next morning I have a phone call from a Matt G come up on my call ID on my cell. I'm like "who in the world is Matt G?" So I anser and its him from the night before... apparently he placed his number in my phone as my phone was on the table at the Bowling Alley...he asked me again to go to a movie, and i said "NO, Im already going with your friend, leave me alone!" (now im thinking hes a huge creeper) we end up completely disliking eachother for a few months. He thinks im a stuck up snob, and i think hes a cheating player, and everytime I would be out with Eric he would be within the group of friends and we would just give eachother looks, lol...

So after a few months, we made a mense and became great friends which grew in to best friends. I started to noticing that Eric was a complete cheater/partier and I said to my best friend Ann..."nice job, you were so wrong" she said " what are you talking about, i told you Eric was a loser" "i said I though you meant MATT" she laughed at me and said "yea right, hes the sweetest one in that group, Erics the joke" So after 3 months of seing this Eric guy i realize, omg...this guy is truley a loser and im just not happy...so i ended the relationship.

Not wanting to date anyone at this point, Matt and I end up spending more time striclty as just good best friends. We did everything together, shared secrets, laughed so much we cried, watched Disney Movies as grown adults, I was going through a surgery that was pretty scary and he was right there the whole time...he always there when i needed him, and still is...5 to 6 months go by with this awesome relationship and I realzied ive fallen in love with him. Scared to say anything, i kept it friends, until one night in December he had a Christmas Party and asked me to come. I pulled in the drive way extremly late becasue I had to work, and he met me in the drive way and kissed me under the stars and snow falling all around us, our friends clued to his front bay window, telling me how much he loved and cared about me since day one.

We have been together now for 5 yrs going on 6, moved out together for 4 years and we are getting married in Disney World Next year, and we couldnt be happier, we still laugh till we cry, we still watch ever disney movi eto come out, sometimes more then once...and hes still my bestest friend in the whole world. He knows my everything, and I know his. Dont get me wrong, we have had our share of tough times, it hasnt always been a fairy tell but we always work trhoguh it and at the end of the day I lay my head down with my bestfriend, and companion. Matt, always tells me hes living his fairy tell, and I have to say I am too.... I couldnt be more happier and feel so blessed to have fallen in love with my best friend!

Happy Valentines Day Matthew, I love you!

Bridget Watkins

From an email:

The love story I have to tell is something my friends would say came out of the movie "Legally Blonde."

In April 2009, I met a UPS Freight delivery man delivering products to my company. Right away, I thought he was cute! He had dark hair, brown eyes and a beard. He also had a nice smile and was well built--very strong arms! I said hi and did my usual routine with the shipment, signed the paperwork and said thanks. As with many shipments, we get different drivers each times. I didn't think I would ever see him again; but as fate would have it, I did--just one month later.

The next shipment he delivered, he walked into my office and said hi. He told me it was a large shipment, so I paged some other employees to help me out. The driver said, "Hey, I don't want them to unload the freight. They aren't as beautiful as you are". I was awestruck! I could feel myself getting red and thinking, "Did he really say that?" He delivered another large shipment to my office a couple of days later and we started to talk. I didn't remember his name when he first told me because I was really taken aback by his good looks and smile. As I was returning to my office, I looked back, smiled and found myself staring at him. After he left, I got in contact with my company's UPS rep to find out his name. Later that day, I got an email and was told his name was Rocco.

Then, in June, Rocco did another delivery and this time, I was unavailable. Another employee handled the shipment and Rocco was going to wait 5 minutes to come back in to see me. Well, he "chickened-out" and left. When I came back to my office, I was told he was there but I had missed him. But then my phone rang and it was him! We started talking and made arrangements for our first date.

Since that first date, I knew Rocco was someone special. We continued to see each other and in September, I moved in with Rocco and his two sons, Rocco Jr and Nicholas. In October, Rocco gave me a ring and we are now going to be married on September 16, 2011!

So, my story is a little like "Legally Blonde", except I am a brunette and I don't work in beauty salon. I am an assistant company controller and my company manufactures press controls units. I have never been happier in my life and I hope my story is one people will like.

Lynn M. Kearney

From a story comment:

Daisy & Don

We met when I was 12 yrs ;wrote to one another while Don was in S. Pacific for 3 1/2 yrs during World War II..Married just after High school graduation...Still married after 62 1/2 yrs...5 children...15 Grands...27 GREAT GRANDS and 2 GREAT-GREAT-GRANDS !! AND STILL LOVE ONE ANOTHER !!

