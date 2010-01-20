Tell us your love story -- and we'll share it - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tell us your love story -- and we'll share it on our Valentine's Day page

Do you have a love story you'd like to share? We're collecting love stories -- and we'd like to hear yours! Why? Because that's what we do when Valentine's Day is around the corner.

It could be your story -- or maybe your parents' or grandparents'.

We'd like to hear it. Just tell us your story in the comment section below. Or email it to dotcom@wtol.com.

Thank you!

Thank you, all! You sent us these comments through stories and WTOL.com/Facebook.

From an email:

Here's the story. We met online two years ago. We talked alot, but Brandon told me that he wasen't intrested in me, probley because of my age. I had alot of problems with relationships ever since that day he told me he diden't feel the same for me as I did for him. So I had my fair share of heartbreaks, trying to find actual true love.  

I could go on and on about that, but you probbley wouldne't be intrested in hearing that.  After I broke up with  a boy that had his own house, he hacked into my facebook, delating everything on there. I was very upset, but God sent me my true love that night.  So, while I was mad and upset, I made a new facebook, in hopes that I could get all my friends and pictures back that he had delated.

Well, after making a new one, I was sending out alot of friend requests to former classmates, I got someone wanting to be MY friend. I was confused. So I went to go check it out. It said 'Brandon.' At first I wasen't sure who it was, so I asked him, he told me, and sure seemed to remember me. So we started talking on Yahoo messanger, and everything came back to me like deja-vu. We had met way back online. Within a few days, we were sending vertual hugs to each other. Then I asked him for his myspace, and I read his screen name, "Brandon [[Currently Single]]" That totally called me. We then started dating about a week later, not sure of what we were getitng ourselves into, with us being 800+ miles away.  But we wanted to try.  I was very scared to do this, but I knew in my heart, God was telling me to do this.  We dated for a few months, and we decided we wanted to meet.  Well, I was confused about life, so I took a break with Brandon (we innitonally broke up, but we just say we took a break) I got with another guy, seeing if Brandon was my one and only.  Well, to make a long story short, Brandon was my one and only.  About a week later we got back together.  We had missed eachother deeply, and we had to meet...and soon.  This was around the end of January.  Brandon decided that he was going to come up for Valentines day.  So, he bought a Greyhound bus ticket, in hopes for the best.  He left Febuary the twelfth at about six thirty PM.  He was on his way, and very nervous.  He had a long trip.  He had to sleep in the Chicago Greyhound bus station for twelve hours before the next bus for Minnesota got there.  Well, the bus was running late, as usual.  Well, he was going to get to Minnesota on time, but the bus for my town wasen't going to leave untill that evening.  This was on Valentines day.  So I decided to pull an all nighter with my friend Wayne.  The next morning about three in the morning, we left for the cities.  We got there around five, and waited for Brandon to arrive.  Well, I was nervous as all get out, so I tryed to fall asleep on my friends lap. Well, my friend was texting Brandon from my phone, and getting updates, well, he was almost there, so I pretended to sleep, because I was so nervous.  His bus was there, and Brandon knew who I was right away.  He came up to me and said "beep" (an old joke we have together) and I was like woah, you're here...and we proceded to walk to my car.  We got there, and I was so tired, I let Brandon drive back to my home town.  We got there, went to our cheap motel room, and crashed for a few hours, but we both wern't really that tired after that.  But the story leads to look at where we are now.  We are defeating the odds.  We're in actual love, and if you ask anyone of our friends and or family, they'll say the same, that they can notice the love between us.

Tanya Cerbus, Fremont, OH

From an email:

I first met my fiance at a Bowling Alley, I was there with some of my girlfriends for a surprise Birthday Party. So there were hand fulls of friends who knew friends of friends. We had about 6 lanes going and I was put on the lane with my fiance Matt, and some other guys i didnt know. Matt came up to me and said "You sure are the main attraction here tonight" and I asked him to leave me alone.  He a continued to try and talk to me through the night, and I just kept ignorning him, although i found him extremley cute, I thought he was entirley fake, and playerish. I thought to myself "main attraction, who says that? What a player"  

There was also this other guy who was talking to me as well, his name was Eric who seemed pretty nice..nice fake...My best friend Ann happened to know the group of guys that these two men where with, and happend to know the story on both....Well as the night came to an end and everyone was leaving, there was a lot of commotion, and Matt and Eric were both standing directly next to eachother. Both were asking me to a movie and dinner. So I asked my best friend "ok these both guys have been talking to me all night, and both want to take me out to a movie, which one is a good guy"...she point to them and said THAT ONE is a partier, cheater, and a drinker..and pointed to what i thought she meant Matt, She said ThAT ONE is sincere and sweet, and pointed to what I thought was Eric, i said are you sure she said YES...i said ok..thought so that other guy Matt seemed like a player....so i end up agreeing to go on this date with Eric for the next day which would have been a Saturday. The next morning I have a phone call  from a Matt G come up on my call ID on my cell. I'm like "who in the world is Matt G?" So I anser and its him from the night before... apparently he placed his number in my phone as my phone was on the table at the Bowling Alley...he asked me again to go to a movie, and i said "NO, Im already going with your friend, leave me alone!" (now im thinking hes a huge creeper) we end up completely disliking eachother for a few months. He thinks im a stuck up snob, and i think hes a cheating player, and everytime I would be out with Eric he would be within the group of friends and we would just give eachother looks, lol...

So after a few months, we made a mense and became great friends which grew in to best friends.  I started to noticing that Eric was a complete cheater/partier and I said to my best friend Ann..."nice job, you were so wrong" she said " what are you talking about, i told you Eric was a loser" "i said I though you meant MATT" she laughed at me and said "yea right, hes the sweetest one in that group, Erics the joke" So after 3 months of seing this Eric guy i realize, omg...this guy is  truley a loser and im just not happy...so i ended the relationship.

Not wanting to date anyone at this point, Matt and I end up spending more time striclty as just good best friends. We did everything together, shared secrets, laughed so much we cried, watched Disney Movies as grown adults, I was going through a surgery that was pretty scary and he was right there the whole time...he always there when i needed him, and still is...5 to 6 months go by with this awesome relationship and I realzied ive fallen in love with him.  Scared to say anything, i kept it friends, until one night in December he had a Christmas Party and asked me to come. I pulled in the drive way extremly  late becasue I had to work, and he met me in the drive way and kissed me under the stars and snow falling all around us, our friends clued to his front bay window, telling me how much he loved and cared about me since day one.

We have been together now for 5 yrs going on 6, moved out together for 4 years and we are getting married in Disney World Next year, and we couldnt be happier,  we still laugh till we cry, we still watch ever disney movi eto come out, sometimes more then once...and hes still my bestest friend in the whole world. He knows my everything, and I know his. Dont get me wrong, we have had our share of tough times, it hasnt always been a fairy tell but we always work trhoguh it and at the end of the day I lay my head down with my bestfriend, and companion. Matt, always tells me hes living his fairy tell, and I have to say I am too....  I couldnt be more happier and feel so blessed to have fallen in love with my best friend!

Happy Valentines Day Matthew, I love you!

Bridget Watkins

 

From an email:

The love story I have to tell is something my friends would say came out of the movie "Legally Blonde."

In April 2009, I met a UPS Freight delivery man delivering products to my company. Right away, I thought he was cute! He had dark hair, brown eyes and a beard. He also had a nice smile and was well built--very strong arms! I said hi and did my usual routine with the shipment, signed the paperwork and said thanks. As with many shipments, we get different drivers each times. I didn't think I would ever see him again; but as fate would have it, I did--just one month later.

The next shipment he delivered, he walked into my office and said hi. He told me it was a large shipment, so I paged some other employees to help me out. The driver said, "Hey, I don't want them to unload the freight. They aren't as beautiful as you are". I was awestruck! I could feel myself getting red and thinking, "Did he really say that?" He delivered another large shipment to my office a couple of days later and we started to talk. I didn't remember his name when he first told me because I was really taken aback by his good looks and smile. As I was returning to my office, I looked back, smiled and found myself staring at him. After he left, I got in contact with my company's UPS rep to find out his name. Later that day, I got an email and was told his name was Rocco. 

Then, in June, Rocco did another delivery and this time, I was unavailable. Another employee handled the shipment and Rocco was going to wait 5 minutes to come back in to see me.  Well, he "chickened-out" and left. When I came back to my office, I was told he was there but I had missed him. But then my phone rang and it was him!  We started talking and made arrangements for our first date.  

Since that first date, I knew Rocco was someone special. We continued to see each other and in September, I moved in with Rocco and his two sons, Rocco Jr and Nicholas. In October, Rocco gave me a ring and we are now going to be married on September 16, 2011!

So, my story is a little like "Legally Blonde", except I am a brunette and I don't work in beauty salon. I am an assistant company controller and my company manufactures press controls units. I have never been happier in my life and I hope my story is one people will like.

Lynn M. Kearney

 

 

From a story comment:

 

Daisy & Don 
We met when I was 12 yrs ;wrote to one another while Don was in S. Pacific for 3 1/2 yrs during World War II..Married just after High school graduation...Still married after 62 1/2 yrs...5 children...15 Grands...27 GREAT GRANDS and 2 GREAT-GREAT-GRANDS !! AND STILL LOVE ONE ANOTHER !!

 

 From WTOL.com/Facebook:

Krista Opp Johnson
I met my husband while cruising up and down State Street downtown Fremont :)
 
Sarah Freeman
I met my fiance, three years ago, when he moved in two doors down from me!
 
Jennifer Thomas Mercurio
I met my husband when we were 16 and were both working at the movies in Maumee, how romanitc!
 
Michelle Coleman Beckman
My husband and I have been married 7 months! And together 3 years! My life is very complete with him and is the best ever!
 
Helena Hartman-Carman
I met my husband thru my best friend Lisa. Hes her cousin, and we all went out one nite and John and i got along great,we dated for awhile then got married, and we have been married 5 wonderful years this June. Untill then i thought i just wasnt meant to have someone to love, and that all changed, when Lisa introduced us to each other!! Thank you Lisa..
 
Tracy Pollauf Horvath
Well, for as much as I didn't want to admit this, my husband and I met on the Toledo Singles Network back in 2000 when it was just a phone service only. We have been married for 5 years and have 1 daughter with 1 on the way.
 
Chimere Melvin
My fience and I have been together for 3 1/2 years, engaged for 6months, and we have lived in 3 different states during that time! I can tell you every date from when I asked him out 8/20/06 to our first date 8/25/06 to when he moved out of state 9/16/06 to when I moved there to be with him 11/21/06 to when he proposed 7/19/09. Our relationship ... See Morehas been crazy but all so good. We've been through the loss of jobs and cars and family but through it all we always support one another. It's almost like we are a well oiled machine because when I'm down he's there for me without me saying anything and I am the same way with him. It is because of him that I now explore my artistic and poetic talents beyond hobbying. I love him so much and cannot wait till we get to start our family. I am forever in debt to him for the love he has given and continues to give to me.
 
Jami Meller
My husband asked me to marry him on Valentines Day! He used pink heart shaped Post-it notes to send me on a treasure hunt through out his house...the last one read...So after all of this will you marry me? I was speechless! He pulled out the post-its and wrote ' Is that a Yes?' That was 6 years ago and I have never been happier!!
 
Alicia Lake
My husband and I met through my cousin, who is married to my husband's brother. She told both of us that we would be great together. We started dating in May 2006; we've been married for 14 months and have a 2 year old daughter.
 
Valerie Rice
I met my husband on the kindergarten bus back in 1988. We instintly became friends, matter of fact I have a picture of us napping together during Kindergarten nap time! We grew up thru jr high and high schools as best friends and he was the friend I went to for EVERYTHING...even advice on the boys I liked and dated. Never once had I imagined ... See Morehim as more than a friend til a few years after high school I moved to Tennessee and came home for a visit and saw him in a whole new light! There's so much more behind our story that makes it even more of a story. But today we are married happily with 2 beautiful daughters and another child on the way!!!
 
Donna King
Our first date was to my Junior Prom on May 12, 1973. We got engaged on Nov. 3, 1973, married on July 12, 1974 and 'celebrate' the 12th of every month, sometimes we go out to eat, sometimes we exchange cards, sometimes we just say "Happy Anniversary", but we've acknowledged the 12th of every month for the past 440 months. Terry is my very best ... See Morefriend. We've lived in Fulton County our entire lives and all our married years in Pettisville School District. We share 3 wonderful children, their spouses and 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters. God has truly blessed us.
 
Mike Suchman
I got married on the ann. of our first date. That was Valentines day & we have been together 17 years!
 
Shirley Andricks
I carry a letter that my husband wrote me years ago in my wallet. He tells me everyday that he loves me. He is the love of my life ♥ . I do not need flowers, candy, or cards because telling me he loves me is the most precious gift of all time!
 
Kelly Yanez Florez
HE STILL GIVES ME BUTTERFLIES AND ON THE 10TH OF FEBRUARY WE WILL CELEBRATE 20 YEARS OF MARRIAGE BEEN TOGETHER FOR 27. HE IS MY TRUE VALENTINE!!!!
 
Mary Conley
I met Mr. Right ..married him 2 weeks later ..Together for 47 years ..when I lost him to Cancer 2 years ago.. May 2 was 47 years he passed on May 7 ...He will always be in my heart....we went thru alot but went thru it together....
 
Ted Morehart
Sorry for your losses Mary, real love like that is hard to find.
 
Sheila Landon Beckman
long ago my husband and I were neighbors, then my family moved. we came back to Rossford and after all that time we started dating in Jan of 82 and we were married on June19 of 1982 . Everyone had said it would never last and guess what almost 28 yrs later we are together with 2 boys and 4 grandchildren.
 
Melissa Mohney
i was walking bare foot(lost my shoes)going the wrong way home from a party and he past me on his bike. i was checking out his tush and he looked back just in time to catch me.he says it was love at first site.i say his butt was nice. lol
 
 
James Wilcox
sorry about that last comment. me and my wife have been together for 18 years and still love each very much and not celebrated valentines day in 16 years.
 
Ivy Billings
I met my boyfriend at an online dating service. I never thought I would meet someone who would change my life on there! After 9 long months of emails and phone calls, he finally asked me out. We have been together for 3 years and he is the kindest, most respectful and loving man to me!
 
Scott Ameling
I met my wife on-line in a chat room, in Oct. I drove all the wayto Munising,Mi(thats in the UP) in winter. Proposed when she came here for a visit in March. Got married 3rd of July and we are enjoying our lifetogether! Almost 5 Years.
 
Gwen Spencer Van Voorhis
I met my husband at work. The first thought I has when I saw him was "I wonder if that is the man I am going to marry?" Then as he got closer, I said "no-he's too short" We got married 2 years later. He is nothing I ever looked for but everything I ever wanted!
 
