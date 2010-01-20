Ex-police chief accused of sex chats, theft

From News 11 media partner Findlay Courier:

By MICHELLE REITER



STAFF WRITER



OTTAWA, OH -- Forest Gordon, a former police chief in Kalida and Ottawa, spent hours engaged in sex chats on a Kalida Police Department computer, a special prosecutor said Tuesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.



Gordon's behavior while Kalida's police chief was part of "a tangled web of deception," said Ken Egbert Jr., a special prosecutor from the attorney general's office.



The deception, Egbert said, also included stealing property from the Kalida Police Department, making unauthorized purchases and overcharging Kalida police officers for guns.



Gordon, 44, is facing fourth-degree felony charges of theft in office while Kalida's chief, including the alleged theft of the time he spent on sex chats.



He served as Ottawa's police chief after he was chief in Kalida.



Gordon pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his trial began Tuesday before visiting Judge J. David Webb of Paulding County.



During opening statements, Gordon's attorney, F. Stephen Chamberlain of Lima, dismissed Egbert's phrase "web of deception" and said Gordon had simply made "errors" while Kalida police chief.



"We don't have a web of deceit," Chamberlain said. "What the evidence shows is that we have human beings making lots of errors, mostly small errors."



If one of those errors was using the Kalida Police Department computer for sex chats, Chamberlain said, that allegation was listed first by the prosecution for shock value.



"You might not like what he does with his own time, you might not even approve of it, but it's not a crime," Chamberlain said.



Egbert called five witnesses Tuesday, including Michael Giblin, who succeeded Gordon as Kalida police chief; Troy Weaks, a Kalida patrolman; Joshua Strick, an Ottawa Police Department patrolman and a former Kalida patrolman; Kalida Mayor Alan Gerdeman; and Kalida Councilman Glen Recker.



Both Egbert and Chamberlain spent the most time grilling Giblin, who was instrumental in launching the investigation that resulted in charges being filed against Gordon.



When Giblin became chief at Kalida in 2007, he began a department inventory and conducted forensic scans on the department's computers.



Giblin testified that some items from an earlier inventory were found to be missing. Several of those items were found in Gordon's home during a search in 2008, Giblin testified.



Evidence of sex chats were also found on the department computer used by Gordon, Giblin said.



Giblin said he also received an invoice from Smith and Wesson for a firearms lease, and found out the firearms were being used by Kalida police officers.



The gun leases showed no trail of authorization from Kalida Council or the mayor, witnesses testified Tuesday.



Kalida officers were paying Gordon quarterly cash payments for the firearms, which are not provided by the police department, Giblin testified.



When police officers Weaks and Strick were called to the stand Tuesday, Egbert calculated their gun payments, the rate of interest and the list price of the firearms as evidence of overcharging by Gordon.



Chamberlain asked Weaks and Strick if they entered into the payment plan for the guns willingly. Both said they had.



Another piece of evidence produced at the trial Tuesday was an M-16 assault rifle that belonged to Kalida police. Giblin testified that Gordon told him the M-16 had been traded to the Ottawa Police Department for handguns.



But, Giblin said, Ottawa police told him they had only borrowed the gun for a while.



Giblin said he found evidence that someone had tried to trade or sell the M-16 at an area firearms store.



The trial resumes today at 8:30 a.m. in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

