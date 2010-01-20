Obama congratulates GOP winner in Massachusetts

In an epic upset in liberal Massachusetts, Republican Scott Brown rode a wave of voter anger to defeat Democrat Martha Coakley in a U.S. Senate election Tuesday.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Barack Obama has called Republican Scott Brown to congratulate him on his victory over Democrat Martha Coakley in the Massachusetts Senate race.

The Republican victory is a major setback for Obama. It could make it harder, if not impossible, to pass his health care overhaul bill. Obama also called the defeated Coakley.

She quoted the president as saying, "We can't win them all."

