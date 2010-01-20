Toledo Police: 15-year-old arrested in rape of woman

In the news this week is the disturbing story of a woman being raped in broad daylight in west Toledo, and not one person stopped to help her. This should bother all of us.

Toledo Police say they have arrested the person who raped a woman yesterday in west Toledo. They say he's a 15-year-old Start High School student.

We'll provide more details as they come in. You may read the original story about this incident below.

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A woman with learning disabilities was raped on the side of the street in a busy Toledo neighborhood. Police say it happened on Royalton near Lyman in west Toledo at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TPD Special Victims Unit Supervisor Sgt. Sam Harris says the 26-year-old woman was on her way to the public library, walking on Royalton near Lyman.

"He came up behind her, yells several things to her (and) she continued to walk," said Harris. "He caught up with her and put the scissors to her throat."

The young man took off the woman's pants and raped her while cars drove past, "Even to the point where one witness slowed down, (the attacker) raised up off the victim, looked at the witnesses and then continued with the assault," said Harris.

By the time one driver returned, the attacker was walking north on Lyman.

"If he's bold enough to grope somebody off the street at 2:30 in the afternoon, who knows what he may do next," said Harris.

The attacker is described as a black man in his late teens, about 5'8" tall, around 170 pounds. He was wearing a black Carhartt jacket, black pants and dark shirt. He was also described as clean shaven with short hair and possibly wearing glasses.

Maria Dahmoun, who's lived in a house around the corner from the attack for ten years, says she immediately thought of her a 14-year-old daughter when she heard about what happened.

Dahmoun says undercover cops now patrol the neighborhood because break-ins, robberies and assaults have become more common over the past two years.

"They let us know that they are here because it's just gone downhill so bad," said Dahmoun.

Resident Donna Moore wasn't surprised about the attack. "I mean it's not the best neighborhood. I bought this house here and I thought it would be safe, but it's not safe no matter where you at."

Call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111 with any information that could help police.

