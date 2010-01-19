MLK statue on MLK Bridge vandalized

By Tim Miller - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Just one day after the holiday to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the statue of the late civil rights leader that sits on the bridge that bears his name was vandalized.

The statue features King's face four times: looking over the city to the east, west, north and south.

Darcia Jackson and her mother, Margarete Miles, say they saw the damage as they were walking over the bridge this afternoon. Someone had dumped white paint all over the four faces of King.

Jackson and Miles, were first to find the vandalism. They covered the statue with plastic bags so others wouldn't have to see it.

"I just thought it was appalling that someone would do this to Martin Luther King," Miles said.

Within minutes, a city crew from Streets, Bridges and Harbor arrived and removed the paint.

Since there was no structural damage to the statue, Toledo Police say they will not get involved.

City leaders say the statue has been vandalized several times.

