Watch out for those Haiti scams

BY Mika Highsmith email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Many Americans have been helping the victims of Haiti's earthquake by donating supplies and food.

But with the surge of donations comes an influx of scams. So make sure the goods go to those who can disburse them rather than to scammers.

Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau says crooks capitalizing on people's generosity are targeting email accounts, phone lines and social networking sites. "What they're doing is harvesting credit card numbers and getting Western Union money from people."

Here are some guidelines to follow:

Don't respond to spam

Be skeptical of people claiming to be victims

Beware of organizations with copycat names

Rather than following a link to a website, go to the website yourself

Any questions, call the BBB so you can make sure your money goes to a reputable organization.

The Red Cross, for example, raised more than $21 million dollars in one week.

The FBI and the National Center for Disaster Fraud have set up a telephone bank to report suspected fraud: 866.720.5721.

