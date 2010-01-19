New TPS elementary school opens in west Toledo

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Toledo Public School's new Hawkins Elementary School on Bancroft in west Toledo opened Tuesday. Students and teachers walked to their new school around 9:15, which is only feet away from the old Hawkins building.

Parent Angel Rose says she thinks the new building will be benefit students and allow them to do their best work.

Principal Ann Baker says the kids are thrilled about their new school. "Right now, it's the smiles, seeing the kids… excited about coming to school."

Hawkins is the first of the new Toledo Public schools to be LEED certified. This is the standard for measuring building sustainability and means much of the building is environmentally friendly.

For example, almost a quarter of the building was constructed from recycled materials. Part of its electricity will come from a wind turbine outside the school.

Baker says when the turbine will power lights in four classrooms when it's running efficiently.

Additionally, they school chose larger windows which to bring in more natural light and to reduce energy usage. And, even the urinals in the boys' bathrooms are waterless.

