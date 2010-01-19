Lenawee's Most Wanted: Have you seen Raymond Duttine?

Raymond Donald Duttine is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing for an unarmed robbery charge in Lenawee County in 2009.

He is a 27-year-old white male, 6'4" tall, weighs 220 pounds, has hazel eyes.

If you have any information about this case, call 517.266.6161 or 877.276.8477 or online at Lenawee's Most Wanted. You can leave your tip anonymously.