Defiance fire crews douse fire at Defiance Fire Department building

DEFIANCE, OH (WTOL/AP) — The Defiance Fire Department fought a fire in its own building Tuesday afternoon, Defiance Police say. Fire crews had to leave the building to put it out.

The fire in Defiance forced the evacuation of the adjacent municipal court and police department for almost an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Pete Schlosser says the firefighters heard a loud pop and found an ambulance on fire in the garage area.

The ambulance was destroyed and one firefighter had to be treated due to exposure to smoke.

The chief says it took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.