Unemployed may still owe taxes for 2009

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Folks who were unemployed during 2009 may still owe taxes.

Georgia Steele, a Senior Individual Tax-Payer Assistant, works directly with taxpayers who have questions, says even if someone as unemployed, they may still owe taxes.

"If they have some income, they may or may not have a filing requirement," said Steele.

For example, if a single adult made $9,350 or less, they don't have to file taxes. For couples, it's $18,700 or less not to file.

However, Steele says folks still may benefit from filing even if they don't have to . "There are refundable credits, and one of the biggest ones is earned income credit. If you have children, that's even more important to you."

Unemployment and severance pay are taxable, so an employer will send a W-2 that shows how much they paid out, including severance pay.

The state sends out a 1099-G form, which shows what was received in unemployment. Each document is required for folk filing taxes.

"Unemployment is taxable, however with the stimulus -- the latest stimulus package that was signed -- the first 24-hundred dollars is not taxable."

For example, if you received $3,000 in unemployment, only $600 is taxable, so make sure to claim things like charitable contributions, medical expenses and mortgage interest. This should help lower your taxable income.

If you still owe taxes, Steele advises folks to set up a payment plan.

BONUS LINKS AND INFO:

Click here for a list of all the VITA sites around our area. VITA sites have someone trained through the IRS to help individuals with their taxes.

The IRS' Tax Impact of Job Loss document spells-out everything you need to know – even down to frequently asked questions. "I-cashed-out-my-401k… what now?" This is the IRS' document of choice for this type of story: http://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/p4128.pdf

Most taxpayers are eligible this year to file their taxes electronically for free through the Free File program. Taxpayers with income of less than $57,000 are eligible to file their federal taxes for free through Free File - which they access at IRS.gov. http://www.irs.gov/efile/article/0,,id=118986,00.html?portlet=8

As part of legislation passed in early 2009, all or part of a taxpayer's unemployment benefits received in 2009 were tax free. This is unemployment money they will be claiming on their tax returns they file over the next few months. http://www.irs.gov/newsroom/article/0,,id=205643,00.html

As people find themselves with less income, they may also qualify for additional credits that may not have about. One example is the Earned Income Tax Credit. Eligibility for EITC depends on your filing status, your income and the number of children you have. The maximum EITC amount is $5,600, which not only may reduce what a taxpayer's owes in taxes, but it could result in a refund. http://www.irs.gov/individuals/article/0,,id=150513,00.html





