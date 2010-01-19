Teen pleads not guilty to beating, robbing cab driver

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The 17-year-old accused of robbing and beating a 63-year-old Toledo cab driver pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The teen faces charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Police say he got into Mike Orwig's Black & White cab in south Toledo Friday morning. Orwig was found beaten and robbed on Regency Drive in Sylvania Township shortly after.

Police say the boy punched Orwig repeatedly in the head from the back seat of the cab and got away with $7.

Orwig remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Prosecutors filed a motion to have the teen tried as an adult Tuesday. If found guilty as a juvenile, he will serve less than three years in prison. Next month, a hearing will be held to determine if the teen will be tried as an adult.

