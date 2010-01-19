TPS board discusses putting tax levy on May 4 ballot

Today, the Ohio State Auditor's Office will release results of a Toledo Public School audit, which was undertaken to help in the investigation of Dan Burns, a former TPS administrator.

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Public Schools board met Tuesday at the request of interim board president Bob Vasquez to talk about pulling the budget through with a tax levy on the May 4 ballot.

The district is facing a $30 million budget deficit for the 2010-11 school year. Things are better than they could be due to a $10 million cut the district made last year. But the district is facing an image problem because of the actions of former business manager Dan Burns who is accused of stealing money from the district.

"We'll deal with that situation... and we're going to depend on the actions of the public... to regain that trust," said Vasquez about the Dan Burns situation.

To start regaining trust, Vasquez says the board is reviewing TPS auditors reports.

