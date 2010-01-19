Findlay resident circulates petition over Western Ave. closure

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FINDLAY, OH - A Findlay resident has begun circulating a petition seeking a public meeting with the Ohio Department of Transportation about the closure of Western Avenue at Ohio 15, according to the Courier.

Written by Spring Lake subdivision resident Cora Kerr, the petition asks that the Feb. 1 closing date "be set aside in order to allow local government, law enforcement and emergency services personnel the opportunity to meet with (the transportation agency) to consider less drastic options."

If the agency will not reconsider closing the crossing, the petition asks that the closing be postponed "in the interest of safety" until sufficient alternative routes for Spring Lake residents are established, the Courier reports.