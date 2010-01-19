Some Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep vehicles recalled for possible brake failure

Chrysler has announced a nationwide recall in several of its leading brands.

Some 24,000 Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles are being recalled to repair a defective part that could cause sudden and unexpected brake failure.

Chrysler says it's not aware of any accidents that have resulted from the defective brakes, but a test vehicle at one of its assembly plants experience total brake failure.

According to CNN Money, the problem was initially discovered by Chrysler factory workers. A worker at the Toledo North Assembly Plant, where the Dodge Nitro and Jeep Liberty are assembled, had noticed a malformed clip. In another case, a worker at Chrysler's Saltillo plant in Mexico, where Dodge Ram Heavy Duty trucks are assembled, experienced a complete loss of brake power while testing a vehicle. (The recall applies to all Ram truck models, not just Heavy Duty.)

The recall applies to some 2010 model Chrysler Sebring and Dodge Avenger sedans, Dodge Nitro and Jeep Liberty SUVs, Jeep Commander and Grand Cherokee SUVs and 2009 and 2010 model Ram trucks.

Owners of these vehicles can contact NHTSA's vehicle safety hotline at 888-327-4236 or Chrysler at 800-853-1403.