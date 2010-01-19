20 Toledo firefighters to be promoted - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

20 Toledo firefighters to be promoted

File photo of a previous promotion ceremony by the Toledo Fire Department File photo of a previous promotion ceremony by the Toledo Fire Department

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A total of 20 firefighters are being promoted Tuesday at a 10 a.m. ceremony at One Government Center.

Eight officers will be promoted to the title of "captain" and 12 others will become lieutenants.

Copyright 2010 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly