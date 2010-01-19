Police arrest man breaking into south Toledo home

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police say they caught a male suspect breaking into a south Toledo home Monday evening in the 1500 block of South Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and used a taser on the suspect just before 7 p.m.

The suspect was taken to UTMC to be checked out and remains in police custody.

Police say another suspect may have been involved.

No items were taken from the home, police report.

