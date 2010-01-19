1400 manufacturing jobs may be coming to Blissfield

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

BLISSFIELD, MI (WTOL) - The Michigan Economic Growth Advisory Board is expected to make an announcement Tuesday that offers incentives for an out-of-state company to start up a "green" energy manufacturing facility in Blissfield.

The facility would create 1400 full-time, well-paying jobs in Blissfield over a five-year period.

"You know, we keep hearing that manufacturing jobs are dead in this country," said Blissfield Council President Jae Guetschow. "I beg to differ. I think we, as Americans, have been innovative for the rest of the world, and I think we'll continue to do that."

The village president and manager will go to Lansing Tuesday for the announcement.

