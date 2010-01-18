Northwest Ohio medical team to help Haiti quake victims

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - A group of medical personnel from Northwest Ohio aims to bring medical care to thousands of earthquake victims in Haiti. The 23 volunteers departed from St. Luke's Hospital early Monday morning.

One of the team's translators, Jacque Jenlouis , is from Haiti. She says she's going so she can volunteer to do whatever's needed.

Dr. Richard Paat, St. Luke's Chief of Staff, teamed up with International Services of Hope in Waterville years ago to be part of a medical response team.

Paat says there's an element of fear in any disaster, but they've gathered a good team. "We'll be taking care of all of the injured that we can, performing the surgeries that need to be performed, treating any disaster victims."

Linda McCall, a pharmacist who will monitor medications, says going on the trip was a tough decision. "Last night, I had to tell my parents that I was going and they're getting older and they were pretty worried for me… "

The group expects to be in Haiti for about a week.



