BGSU committed to 1 million hours of community service

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

Posted by Lindsay Edwards

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - Bowling Green State University celebrates its centennial in 2010 and, to mark the occasion, more than 350 faculty, staff and students met today with a single purpose: community service.

"You don't know how many people are willing to volunteer until people are at a place and working together, volunteering together," BGSU junior Brittany Reynolds said of the gathering.

Program director Dr. Jane Rosser explains their goal. "We've committed to provide one million hours of service locally, regionally, nationally and internationally."

Do the math and you'll find that's 10,000 hours for every one year that the school has been standing. The volunteers seem to be quite close to achieving that goal.

Student coordinator Eliza Barnett recounts one success. "Our goal this year was to double registration from last year and we actually did double it, and we actually had to close registration because it was such a good turnout," the BGSU sophomore says.

To reach the remaining goal, the 350 volunteers broke into 23 groups. Each group tackled a different project.

BGSU junior Kiara Taylor is among the eager volunteers. "Community service is all about, not just your self fulfillment but also to see the smile on other people's faces and to know that you've made their day just a little bit better."

The group's projects ranged from working with the Bowling Green Community Center's special needs residents to building new tables for the Wood County Park District parks.

Though Reynolds is looking forward to the work, she confesses she's never done anything quite like this. "I've volunteered places before, but I've never built something from scratch, so this is a great experience."

