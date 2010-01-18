Toledo woman warns against talking on phone while driving

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Today, Oprah Winfrey launched a campaign to curb distracted driving around the country.

One Toledo woman is also speaking out about the effort because of what happened to her.

Dawn Halbert had heard the warnings but never really thought talking or texting on her phone was dangerous.

"I didn't think it was that distracting as long as you kept your eyes on the road and you checked your mirrors," Halbert said.

But when she went to WalMart a few weeks ago, she dialed her grandmother's number "as soon as I got in the car." She doesn't remember how the conversation started -- but she definitely remembers how it ended.

Halbert had looked out her rearview mirror but hadn't seen the car pulling out right next to her. It was a lesson that cost her $500 to repair that car and more to fix her own. It also caused Allstate to cancel her insurance.

It's a lesson Halbert says more drivers need to learn.

