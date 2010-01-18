Drugs with street value of $3M confiscated in Fulton County

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confiscated 300 pounds of marijuana Saturday from a vehicle at the Delta exit of the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers say they pulled over a stolen vehicle. When the driver was not able to show registration, they took him into custody.

Investigators then found the marijuana in the vehicle, which they say is valued at more than $3 million.

